Rajesh Gera joins as Director General National Informatics Centre

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:05 IST
Rajesh Gera joins as Director General National Informatics Centre
Shri Rajesh Gera completed his B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) with Honors in 1984 from IIT Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Shri Rajesh Gera has joined as the Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) on 31st May 2022.

In his association of more than 31 years with NIC, Shri Rajesh Gera headed several prominent divisions - Video Conferencing Division, Satellite Network Division, Aadhaar Authentication Division, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, NITI Aayog, PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, President Secretariat, Labour and Employment Informatics Division, and National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) Project.

He was on deputation in the Ministry of Defence as CEO, DPIT from 11.08.2018 to 31.08.2020. He joined back NIC as Deputy Director General (DDG) on 01.09.2020.

Shri Rajesh Gera completed his B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) with Honors in 1984 from IIT Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University.

(With Inputs from PIB)

