Registration for ISRO's programme on nanosatellite area begins

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:33 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced the opening of registration for the third batch of training programme on nanosatellite assembly and building.

The first and the second batches benefited 60 officials from 33 countries. The programme, named 'UNNATI' (UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly & Training by ISRO), was announced during the symposium to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first United Nations conference on exploration and peaceful use of outer space (UNISPACE+50), according to a statement from ISRO.

''This two months' programme provides to the participating countries an opportunity to strengthen their capabilities in assembling, integrating and testing nanosatellites,'' it said.

The programme for the third batch would be conducted during October 15-December 15, 2022. The training would be conducted at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

