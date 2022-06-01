DST secy says India Germany should align priority areas of scientific importance

India and Germany should align the priority areas of scientific importance for the two countries, Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary S Chadrasekhar said on Wednesday. He was speaking at an online webinar conducted as part of the outreach activity to promote recently launched call for proposals for International Research & Training Group between DST and Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG). Prof. Dr. Katja Becker, President, DFG, German Research Foundation, highlighted that the programme will be a beacon for Indo-German partnerships and create strong research collaboration through bottom-up approach to address global challenges. Chadrasekhar stressed on aligning the priority areas of scientific importance of India and Germany. The priority areas include Sustainable Energy Technologies (generation, conversion, and storage), Environment and Clean Technologies, Biobased Economy, Bio-based materials for different applications, Food & Agri Technologies, Affordable Healthcare (including Pharmaceuticals and Biomedical Instrumentation), Technologies for Advanced Manufacturing and Integration of AI and Machine Learning in all domains, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)