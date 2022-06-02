Left Menu

Facebook sees 38 pc jump in hate speech; violent content rises 86 pc on Insta in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:18 IST
Representative Image
There has been a rise of around 37.82 percent in hate speech on social media platform Facebook and an 86 percent jump in violent and inciting content on Instagram in April, according to a monthly report released by Meta.

The majority of the content in the report is based on detection by social media platforms before users reported to them.

According to the report released on May 31, Facebook detected 53,200 hate speech in April, which is 37.82 percent higher compared to the 38,600 detected in March, on which the platform took action.

The report showed that Instagram acted on 77,000 violence and incitement-related content in April compared to 41,300 in March.

''We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos, or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. This metric shows the scale of our enforcement activity.

''Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,'' the report said.

