MakeMyTrip partners Climes to introduce carbon neutralisation options

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with Climes, a climate-tech startup backed by Sequoia, to introduce carbon neutralisation options when booking a flight through its platform.

Flyers who booked tickets through MakeMyTrip will find an option to neutralise carbon emissions via a link on their e-ticket from June 5 -- World Environment Day.

Through this collaboration, flyers of MakeMyTrip will be able to neutralise the carbon footprint of their air travel - entirely or partially. Commitments made by MakeMyTrip users will be distributed by Climes to carbon removal projects that focus on increasing biodiversity through agroforestry and restoring degraded agricultural lands, across the country. Flyers will also have the option of choosing the project they wish to support. Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, ''Through this and more initiatives that focus on travelling responsibly, we hope to bring forth a behavioural change amongst travellers by helping them think sustainable-first when booking travel in the future''.

Siddhanth Jayaram, co-founder of Climes said that all it takes is a single click as they checkout. Climes is the gateway for consumers and brands to take the first step in their climate journey.

