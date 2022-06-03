EXCLUSIVE-EU set to reach deal on single mobile charging port on June 7 -sources

EU countries and EU lawmakers will meet on June 7 to thrash out the details for a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and headphones and are likely to clinch a deal, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago.

It has drawn strong criticism from Apple whose iPhones are charged from a Lightning cable, unlike Android-based devices which are powered using USB-C connectors.

