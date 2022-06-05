Science News Roundup: Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch; China launches 3 astronauts to space station

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space.

China launches 3 astronauts to space station

China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of the year, as construction entered a pivotal stage. A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

