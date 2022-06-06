International Aluminium Institute appoints Satish Pai as new Chairman

International Aluminium Institute (IAI) on Monday announced the appointment of Satish Pai as its new Chairman.

Pai is the Managing Director at Hindalco Industries.

He succeeds Ben Kahrs, Chief Innovation Officer of Alcoa Corporation.

The objective of IAI is to promote the sustainable development of aluminium industry and to increase demand for aluminium products by raising awareness of their unique and valuable properties. It represents the global primary aluminium industry.

Satish was the driving force behind Hindalco's transformation from an upstream company to a fully integrated aluminium player with products that input into future-critical industries such as EV mobility and low carbon transportation, IAI said in a statement.

''Satish is an exceptional leader who is as familiar with boots-on-ground issues as he is with geo-economic perspectives ... We welcome him to our board, and I very much look forward to working with him,'' IAI Secretary General Miles Prosser said.

