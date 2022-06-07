PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Deutsche Bank quietly relocated hundreds of IT specialists from Russia to Germany https://on.ft.com/3MpgJI8 Apple to offer 'buy now, pay later' credit in challenge to Klarna and Affirm https://on.ft.com/3xpTCc8

Weakened Boris Johnson scrapes through after damaging confidence vote https://on.ft.com/3miWMZ9 Overview

Deutsche Bank AG quietly relocated hundreds of high-skilled software developers and their families from Russia to Berlin over the past three months as Germany's largest lender scrambled to limit the fallout of the Ukraine war on its IT capabilities. Apple Inc is jumping into the "buy now pay later" market, adding another challenge to fintech companies such as Klarna and Affirm that are already grappling with investor pressure, slower ecommerce growth and rising interest rates.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson night survived a bruising confidence vote, but his victory by 211 to 148 in a ballot of Tory MPs left him badly damaged and exposed the scale of the division and animosity in his party. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

