Google announces third edition of DigiPivot 2022 program to upskill women

Google has announced the third edition of DigiPivot, a program aimed at creating a future-ready workforce of women leaders in digital marketing. Applications for DigiPivot 2022 are now open, and the last date for registration is 10th July 2022.

Google launched DigiPivot in 2020 in association with Avtar Group and the Indian School of Business (ISB) to equip women professionals with a free, 22-week long, virtual marketing curriculum and mentorship that enables them to pivot their careers to digital.

For DigiPivot 2022, 120 women professionals - both working and those on a career break - will be selected. The cohort will go through sessions on core digital marketing skills and strategies, hosted by senior faculty from ISB. This edition also incorporates curriculum enhancements to align with job market expectations, and brings on-board DigiPivot's first industry partner, Hindustan Unilever Limited, to provide participants with industry-specific insights and applications and mentorship.

All program participants will also get access to the Google Career Certificate in Digital Marketing & Ecommerce for hands-on experience with popular digital marketing and e-commerce tools and platforms.

"Through DigiPivot we aspire to build a community of women who support each other and also pay forward to the communities around them. I consider Digipivot as a critical pivot and game-changer for life and career. DigiPivot will continue to stay true to its core objective of creating social impact for women in India by creating a community-building platform that enables them to pivot their careers into Digital Marketing," said Madhuri Duggirala, Vice President, gTech Customer Experience, Google, and Co-Sponsor, DigiPivot.

Through this upskilling program, Google, Avtar and ISB aim to help more than 200 women leaders reskill themselves on digital marketing and feel empowered to pivot their careers into being digital marketing leaders by the end of 2022.

More information can be found here.