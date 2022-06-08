Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:54 IST
FDDI organizes programmes to promote designing capabilities of students
Footwear Design and Development Institute Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), under the commerce and industry ministry, on Wednesday organized a program -- Design Marathon 2.0 -- to bring out the creativity of students and promote designing capabilities by the industry needs.

FDDI Managing Director Arun Kumar Sinha said that during the program, the students showcased their projects related to design.

The initiative provides a platform for the students for presenting their innovative solutions, he said in a statement.

As an institute of national importance, FDDI uses design to inculcate creativity, teamwork, and problem solving within the students, he added.

Over 100 students participated in the event and showcased their semester practical projects to a committee of scholars and senior specialists in design.

Elaborating on the plans of the institute, Sinha said, ''FDDI is being empowered to bring up world-class infrastructure and the skills through upgradation of its Rohtak and Jodhpur campuses into centers of excellence.'' These centers are expected to be functional by July-August, which will provide much-needed research and development and address concerns of the industry like product development, technological assistance, and centers for incubation and entrepreneurship development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

