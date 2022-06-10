Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25136 with File Explorer tabs and navigation updates

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25136 to the Dev Channel. This build brings File Explorer tabs and navigation updates and also includes a good set of fixes.

With this update, the title bar of File Explorer now has tabs and a refreshed layout of the left navigation pane makes it easy for you to navigate to folders that matter to you.

Secondly, you'll now start to see live updates from the sports and finance widgets, along with breaking news alerts. Microsoft says this should make it easier for you to know when something important happens related to these widgets.

You will be able to see more inside the widgets board if you click on it. If you don't interact with the content update, the taskbar will return to showing you the weather.

Below are the other changes and improvements included in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25136:

Changes and Improvements

[Input]

We are beginning to roll out the ability for Insiders to report animated gifs they feel are inappropriate from the emoji panel (WIN + .)

Fixes

[General]

Addressed an issue which was leading to some PCs being erroneously detected as tablets. When this happened, compact mode and the option to hide checkboxes in File Explorer wouldn't take effect.

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to experience a SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION bugcheck in recent Dev Channel builds.

[Taskbar]

Fixed an issue that was sometimes causing taskbar apps to overflow with the system tray icons.

When you hover on an app in the system tray, its notification will no longer flash.

[Start]

Fixed an issue that could cause Start to only show one column of recommended items.

If you're pinning a large number of apps to Start, it should now refresh to show them more reliably.

[Settings]

Fixed an issue from the previous flight where Disks & Volumes section of System > Storage wasn't displaying any disks or volumes.

[Windowing]

We made a fix to help with a rare issue which was causing title bars to sometimes go transparent or missing sometimes in certain apps.

[Windows Update]

Fixed an issue where Windows Update might unexpectedly show error 0x00000000 when there wasn't anything wrong.

Fixed an issue which was leading to some devices bug checking with HYPERVISOR_ERROR when trying to upgrade to a new build.

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue which was causing Task Manager to crash on launch sometimes after switching between light and dark mode or changing accent color.

[Other]