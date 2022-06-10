Nippon Steel company exhibits automotive parts in Japan

Automobile manufacturers firms participated in an exhibition to learn about the future of automobile industry. Japanese company Nippon Steel produces a number of automotive parts.

Mitsuru Egami from Nippon Steel said: "As a steel manufacturer, we are working on two themes: "carbon neutral" in "monodzukuri" aims at zero carbon in steel production, and "carbon neutral" in society." "The "NSafe-Auto Concept XEV", which is shown in the back, uses lightweight materials to lighten the body of a car to a curved surface. And electromagnetic steel plates for EV motors, and how to make batteries with iron more light. We had a long deal with automakers, where we cultivated them. We have the know-how of iron manufacturing in various manufacturing fields and also the know-how to make parts." Egami said.

"We hope to realize the "NSafe-Auto concept" that we are proposing to provide high strength materials, structures, construction method, and evaluation of finished parts to customers in the future," Egami added. Nissan has declared "Nissan Ambition 2030" to depict the future image of mobility, introducing initiatives in electric vehicles, the latest electric motor and driving support technology.

Masahiro Egami further said that the electric vehicle can enjoy environmental benefits and very high-quality driving. "We introduce our unique system e-power technology, which allows driver to experience quiet, smooth, and powerful motor running in gasoline-powered vehicles. The e-power is very surprising for many customers, and once you get on the it, many customers say they can't go back to their original gasoline car," Masahiro Egami said.

Japan is famous for its automobile technology. The technology of Japanese automakers and parts manufacturers will contribute to the world's automotive society with clean environment. (ANI)

