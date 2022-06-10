BUZZ-Fusion Pharmaceuticals rises on radioisotope supply deal with Niowave

** Shares of biotech firm up 4.3% at $3.86 ** Announces collaboration and supply deal with Niowave - supplier of medical and industrial radioisotopes - for development, production and supply of actinium-225

** Ac-225, decay product of thorium-229, is used for targeted treatment of certain types of prostate, brain and neuroendocrine cancers ** To invest up to $5 mln in Niowave for strengthening technology to boost actinium-225 production

** Niowave to give FUSN guaranteed access to pre-determined pct of capacity of resulting actinium-225 **Stock down ~7% YTD

