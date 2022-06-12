Left Menu

UK says Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in Sieverodonetsk

UK says Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in Sieverodonetsk
Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in and around Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk, Britain's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Russia has likely started preparing to deploy the third battalion from some combat formations in recent weeks, the ministry said in its latest intelligence update posted on Twitter.

