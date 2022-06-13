Google, Facebook, Twitter will have to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines - sources
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-06-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 21:52 IST
Alphabet unit Google , Facebook, Twitter and other tech companies will have to take measures to counter deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms or risk hefty fines, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The measure is part of the European Commission's updated code of practice on disinformation which the EU executive will publish on Thursday as it continues its fight against fake news, the people said.
The voluntary code was introduced in 2018.
