Left Menu

Airtel unveils India's first multiplex in metaverse

Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.The Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:18 IST
Airtel unveils India's first multiplex in metaverse
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced Xstream multiplex, which the telco said is India's first multiplex in the metaverse.

The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel's Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a two million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch, the company said in a statement.

''Airtel launches India's first multiplex in the metaverse,'' the statement said.

Airtel's Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.

''The Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse. The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe,'' it added.

Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel, said the Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling and an assortment of content from the partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022