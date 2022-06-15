EU court rejects $1 bln EU antitrust fine against Qualcomm
Europe's second top court on Wednesday scrapped a 997-million-euro ($1.05 billion) EU antitrust fine imposed on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm four years ago for paying Apple to use only its chips and blocking out rivals such as Intel Corp.
- Country:
- Luxembourg
Europe's second top court on Wednesday scrapped a 997-million-euro ($1.05 billion) EU antitrust fine imposed on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm four years ago for paying Apple to use only its chips and blocking out rivals such as Intel Corp. The General Court said there was a number of procedural irregularities which affected Qualcomm's rights of defence and invalidated the European Commission's analysis of the conduct alleged against the company.
The European Commission said the anti-competitive practice took place from 2011 to 2016. The case is T-235/18.
($1 = 0.9532 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Apple
- Europe
- Qualcomm
- European Commission's
- The European Commission
- Intel
ALSO READ
China gains from Russia-Ukraine war, increases aluminium exports to Europe
''Very angry'': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role
European shares hit by inflation angst, Unilever lifts FTSE 100
Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply
German shares lead Europe lower on inflation worries