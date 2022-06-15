Left Menu

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple is rumoured to be working on a new entry-level 'iPad' tablet which will sport big improvements.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:15 IST
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple is rumoured to be working on a new entry-level 'iPad' tablet which will sport big improvements. According to GSM Arena, the next low-cost iPad will have a Retina display with the same 1640x2360 resolution as the iPad Air, which implies its diagonal will alter as well, from 10.2" to 10.9" to match the most recent iPad Air, which was released in March.

'iPad' Apple's most affordable tablet, starting at USD 329 in most cases, and the current model was upgraded last September. Support for a wide colour gamut and great brightness will, however, be limited to Apple's more expensive tablets.

The future low-cost iPad will be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset with 5G compatibility and will have a USB-C connection instead of a Lightning port As a result, Apple's whole current tablet lineup will have USB-C from that point forward.

It's strange that iPhones haven't yet followed suit, but they may be obliged to do so in the future, as reported by GSM Arena. It's still unknown when this new low-cost iPad will be released. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022