Russian lawmaker expects Google to stay in Russia
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The deputy head of the State Duma parliamentary committee on information policy, Anton Gorelkin, said on Thursday he expected Google would remain in Russia.
Moscow has no intention of blocking YouTube, Gorelkin added.
