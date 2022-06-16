Avtar Group partners with Google for third consecutive year

Avtar Group, the city-based diversity, and inclusion solutions platform provider has partnered with technology giant Google and the Centre for Executive Education at the Indian School of Business, the company said on Thursday.

The partnership with Google would be towards the rollout of the third edition of DigiPivot, a curated skilling program in digital marketing for women offered by the Avtar Group.

''A total of 120 women are expected to benefit from the training.. it incorporates curriculum enhancements to align with job market expectations'', it said in a statement.

The DigiPivot program would be introducing its industry partner -- Hindustan Unilever Ltd, to provide industry-specific insights and mentorship to the students.

According to Avtar Group founder-president Saundarya Rajesh, the DigiPivot (program) provides a perfect combination of technical knowledge and strategic upskilling to women.

DigiPivot has been built on an industry-academia partnership. It has the potential to enhance the employability of women, generating entrepreneurs in tier II and III cities.

