Left Menu

Samsung might not release Galaxy S22 FE version

South Korean tech giant Samsung's line of Fan Edition (FE) phones, which got its start with the Galaxy S20 FE, as per new rumours won't have the Galaxy S22 FE.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:22 IST
Samsung might not release Galaxy S22 FE version
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean tech giant Samsung's line of Fan Edition (FE) phones, which got its start with the Galaxy S20 FE, as per new rumours won't have the Galaxy S22 FE. According to GSM Arena, it looks like the company might be ready to shelve its FE smartphones after just two years.

Fans, who wanted a more affordable option with a flagship chipset and weren't willing to spend as much as the normal S series flagships costs, might not like this rumour. Samsung has had problems releasing the Galaxy S21 FE, which came out almost a full year after the other members of the S21 family launched. At the time, rumours claimed this was due to the ongoing chip crisis, reported the outlet.

As per GSM Arena, the S21 FE's position in the spotlight was quickly taken by the S22 line which was announced only a few weeks afterwards. Still, this isn't a good reason to stop releasing FE phones, it's just a reason to have them come out with less of a delay after the non-FE models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022