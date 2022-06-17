Soccer-Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City named World Cup 2026 host cities

Los Angeles, Toronto and Mexico City have been named among the host cities for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.

World soccer's governing body FIFA announced the following list of host cities on Thursday - Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico City, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

