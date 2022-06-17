Left Menu

China launches third aircraft carrier Fujian - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China on Friday launched its third aircraft carrier, Fujian, a warship entirely designed and built domestically, state media reported, in another step towards the modernization of the Chinese military. The aircraft carrier features a full-length flight deck with a catapult launch system, according to state media.

The Fujian will join the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

