China launches third aircraft carrier Fujian - state media
China on Friday launched its third aircraft carrier, Fujian, a warship entirely designed and built domestically, state media reported, in another step towards the modernization of the Chinese military. The aircraft carrier features a full-length flight deck with a catapult launch system, according to state media.
The Fujian will join the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.
