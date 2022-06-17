Ericsson, partners successfully test 5G enterprise network slicing solution

Ericsson today announced the successful testing of a pre-commercial 5G enterprise network slicing solution on a commercial Android 12 device with partners Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies, marking a significant step towards bringing the benefits of this technology to enterprises globally.

The three companies tested the 5G enterprise network slicing solution at Oppo's 5G Communications Lab, and successfully demonstrated application and network traffic partitioning.

According to Ericsson's media release, the pre-commercial trial used Ericsson's Dynamic Network Slicing Selection and Ericsson 5G RAN slicing, which together deliver the required new network capabilities for this new solution. The trial used an OPPO Find X5 Pro running on a customized version of Android 12, ColorOS 12, and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System.

Commenting on this milestone, Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Packet Core at Business Area Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson, said, "5G network slicing enables enterprises to meet their network security, reliability and flexibility needs. This solution, created in partnership with OPPO and Qualcomm and underpinned by Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core and 5G RAN Slicing technologies, provides a foundation for CSPs to deliver more tailored 5G services for enterprises."

The 5G enterprise network slicing solution makes it clear what mobile applications and services can use the slicing capabilities with the aid of a small icon displayed next to the main mobile app icon. The three partners will now step up efforts to finalize ecosystem, device, and network details with a view to commercialize the solution for communications service providers worldwide.

"5G enterprise network slicing is the key to realizing 5G-differentiated applications. Together with our partners, we will enable a wide range of Oppo product users to be the first to enjoy a customized 5G connectivity experience," said Xia Yang, Senior Director of Carrier Product Line, Oppo.