Treasury's Adeyemo sees elevated cyber threats in wake of Russia's war in Ukraine

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned bankers about elevated cyber threats in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and underscored Treasury's commitment to sharing real-time intelligence, Treasury said on Friday. Adeyemo told members of the Bank Policy Institute's technology policy division that it was important for the federal government and financial institutions to work together to share information and stay ahead of "committed adversaries," it said.

He also underscored "Treasury’s commitment to sharing appropriate intelligence and fostering an ongoing, real-time dialogue with financial institutions about threats as they arise," Treasury said in a statement.

