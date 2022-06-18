New Update: Now you can dress your Avatars in designer outfits on Meta!

Left Menu

Tech giant Meta is launching an online store where Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger users will be able to purchase digital clothing for their avatar.

ANI | San Francisco | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tech giant Meta is launching an online store where Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger users will be able to purchase digital clothing for their avatar. In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of 'Avatars Store' on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Initially, Meta will offer digital outfits Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne. Although the pricing of the outfits hasn't been decided yet, the free clothing options for Meta avatars will still remain available. Zuckerberg has said that the new fashion clothing options are a way for users to express themselves via their avatars. The store will begin rolling out next week.

He wrote, "We're launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar. Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I'm excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too. Eva Chen and I tried out some of the new looks from Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne - a change of pace from my terrycloth sweater." In a bid to build 'Metaverse', Meta has been working to upgrade the looks of its avatars. Earlier this year, the tech giant brought its 3D avatars to Instagram and introduced updated avatars to Facebook and Messenger.

The update added more faces, skin tones and accessibility devices to the avatars. The company now also allows users to bring the same avatar across all Meta platforms - Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, including virtual reality. (ANI)

