Readdle's powerful Calendars app is now available on Mac

Readdle, which is most known for its iOS PDF and document productivity apps, also provides a Calendars app that combines tasks, to-dos, and reminders, and it's now available for Mac.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Readdle, which is most known for its iOS PDF and document productivity apps, also provides a Calendars app that combines tasks, to-dos, and reminders, and it's now available for Mac. According to The Verge, Calendars by Readdle is a Mac app that joins the Ukraine-based company's other Mac apps including PDF Expert and Spark email.

Calendars by Readdle fans will be pleased to learn that the Mac app syncs with the iPhone and iPad versions, and that cross-device use is included in the USD 19.99 per year Pro membership plan. You can use the app's primary calendar for free, but you'll miss out on features like the connection with Google Tasks and Apple's Reminders, as well as the weekly planner, meeting room bookings, weather, and more. It may also be used to create and launch Zoom and other video meetings.

Fantastical, which also includes Mac, iPad, and iPhone apps, but costs twice as much as Readdle at around USD 40 per year, is a comparable app. Natural language parsing is available in both apps, allowing you to input things like "breakfast with Pavan at 12 tomorrow at Hidden Grounds," which will be converted into a calendar entry, as reported by The Verge. On the other hand, Fantastical is compatible with older Macs running macOS 10.13.2 High Sierra, but Calendars by Readdle requires macOS 11.0 Big Sur or later. This year, Fantastical added a more enterprise-focused scheduling feature that can help you find an opening with someone who doesn't use the app.

Calendars by Readdle are available for free on the Mac App Store. The firm also offers a seven-day free trial of the Pro edition, allowing you to try out all of the app's features, including adding multiple accounts to consolidate your iCloud, Google, and Exchange calendars and tasks into one location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

