Inkspell Media announces the 5th Annual Edition of the India Content Leadership Awards 2022

27th July 2022 is the deadline to submit nominations across relevant categories MUMBAI, India, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkspell Media in collaboration with the Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industries Council is set to host the newest chapter of the India Content Leadership (ICL) - a forum designed specifically to promote content developers, initiate a new discourse on the trends in the content industry, and identify and reward individuals, enterprises, and agencies which have done exemplary work in content development, content marketing, and content publishing – online as well as offline channels, and affiliate networks.

Speaking about the latest trend, Chitra Surana, Head of Marketing and Alliances at Inkspell Media says, ''Since 2020, content investment has gone through the roof and it's showing no signs of slowing down. With the ICL Awards, we would like to encourage the professionals and enterprises to come forward and showcase their excellence as the content leaders of tomorrow.'' Connecting India's 1.3 billion people to the power of the Internet needs a multi-pronged strategy and content plays a huge role in driving it. As media consumption across the globe has increased manifold, the on-demand content consumption has skyrocketed to a new level. With over 5bn views every month, India is one of the biggest consumers of videos today. On average, internet-connected user in India spends 14% of their time and 17% of their monthly spending on entertainment, and that brings us back to the pivotal role played by content in strengthening the digital ecosystem. This year, the theme of the ICL 2022 Awards, #ContentAndBeyond will explore the peripheries of content deployment across the length and breadth of offline and online worlds and how this metamorphosis has presented exciting opportunities for brands, publishers, agency partners and independent creators alike. Additionally, the forum also provides an opportunity for the industry leaders and experts of positioning themselves as thought-leaders in the market by representing the exclusive Speaker and/or Juror panel of this highly anticipated programme. Currently, the esteemed panel of jury for the India Content Leadership Awards 2022 consists of names like Adityan Kayalakal of Byju's, Imran Qadri of Harley Davidson, Shrishail Deshnur of Cipla, Anil Kumar of HT Digital Streams, Balaji Vaidynathan of Franklin Templeton, Jatin Chhikara of Royal Enfield, Piali Dasgupta of Columbia Pacific Communities, Binda Dey of KKR & Knight Riders Global Franchises, Mehul Gupta of SoCheers, Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating, Rituraj Bidwai of Sobha Limited, Nandita Khaira of RemBrand Consulting, Ashish Tiwari of Future Generali, Prasad Pimple of Kotak, Archana Nayudu of LNT Infotech, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Suman Varma of Hamdard Wakf Laboratories, Amit Sethiya of Syska Group, Sudhanshu Tripathi of Sterlite Power among others.

Who all should attend the ICL 2022 Awards? VPs, Senior Directors and Directors in Marketing, Digital Marketing, Marketing Innovation, Marketing Technology, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations, Customer Advocacy, Customer Experience, and eCommerce, as well as CMOs, CDOs, CTOs, CCOs, and anyone else working at the convergence point of Content, Technology, and Strategy.

Highlights of Award Categories: The awards will be hosted under the categories Content as a Product under TV Shows, OTT, Social Platforms, Print and Audio; Content as a Service acknowledging Content Marketing under Traditional Media, Digital Media and various industry sectors; Content as an Enabler including great content created for Website/ Blog and Mobile App; and Overall Content Excellence including Apex Awards and Leadership League.

The final entry slot of the ICL Awards 2022 is closing on 27th July 2022. Register before that to get a chance of getting your name on the Wall of Fame.

For more detailed information on the categories and nomination process, visit : https://www.indiacontentleadership.com/ or www.inkspell.co.in or contact Geetika at +91-7863851515.

About Inkspell: Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes.

Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of 'bringing the niche to the mainstream'. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)