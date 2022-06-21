Nokia launches 5G Innov Lab in France; platform to drive development of new 5G use cases

As part of the France Recovery plan, Nokia has launched the 5G Innov Lab platform that will drive the development of 5G new use cases and support various industry sectors in their digital transformation.

"5G will play a critical role in the transformation of the industry and verticals and this Nokia-led platform will enable the development in France of new use cases, with the support of all partners," said Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, President of Nokia in France.

The Nokia-led open and scalable platform will rely on a 5G private network comprised of different frequencies (2.6GHz TDD, 26GHz, and the 3.8 – 4.2GHz band, with a major focus on:

Research and innovation

According to a media release by Nokia, the work will focus on the future uses of the "Smart industry" and "Smart mobility". The implementation of future use cases will be based on:

A call for innovation led by the Garage Nokia Paris-Saclay, with the support of IncubAlliance and La French Tech Paris-Saclay

Nokia Bell Labs' robotic services software platform

Industrial demos with the Paris-Saclay Hardware Accelerator 4.0 factory, covering topics such as robotics and predictive maintenance

Industrial and vertical use cases

Companies in the sector of rail, urban and energy transport and local authorities will be able to test future use cases in an operational 5G and private wireless (4.9/LTE and 5G) environment. Testing will be based on the deployment of 5G infrastructure at the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus or at customer sites for each type of industrial use and at SNEF group Lab for railways, industrial, and mining applications.

5G experiments on the 26GHz band

The objective is to coordinate the first experiments on the 26GHz band as part of the allocation of these experimental frequencies by ARCEP and to deploy the 26GHz infrastructure on each concerned site. The experiments will help validate the technological relevance of 26GHz, the emergence of new use cases and services, and new business models integrating new players, Nokia said.