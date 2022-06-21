Global 5G subscriptions to pass one billion milestone by 2022-end: Ericsson Mobility Report

The current global 5G subscriptions are expected to pass the one billion milestone by the end of 2022 and will account for almost half of all subscriptions by 2027, topping 4.4 billion subscriptions, according to the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report.

The June 2022 Ericsson Mobility Report forecasts that North America will lead the world in 5G subscription penetration in the next five years with nine-of-every-ten subscriptions in the region expected to be 5G by 2027. In India, where 4G is the dominant subscription type, 5G is expected to account for nearly 40 percent of all subscriptions by 2027, with about 500 million subscriptions.

Commercial launches of 5G networks are planned for the second half of 2022 in India, with enhanced mobile broadband expected to be the initial main use case. In 2027, 4G subscriptions are forecast to decline annually to an estimated 700 million subscriptions as subscribers migrate to 5G in India.

As per the report, the global mobile network data traffic doubled in the past two years, driven by increased smartphone and mobile broadband usage, as well as the digitalization of society and industries.

"The latest Ericsson Mobility Report confirms 5G as the fastest growing mobile technology generation ever, and Ericsson is playing a key role in making it happen," said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

Further, the report also verifies that 5G is scaling faster than all previous mobile technology generations, with nearly a quarter of the world's population currently having access to 5G coverage. In the first quarter alone, some 70 million 5G subscriptions were added and by 2027, about three-quarters of the world's population will be able to access 5G.

Also, the number of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections will exceed 100 million in 2022, and the number is forecasted to reach almost 230 million by 2027, according to the report.

