Rajeev Butani joins board of Prodapt

Global consulting, technology and managed services provider Prodapt, on Tuesday said the CEO and Board Member of HeadSpin, Rajeev Butani has joined its Board of Directors.

HeadSpin is a developer platform enabling companies to enhance their digital experiences.

On taking up the new role, Butani would give the company's expanded focus on connected platform and software.

Prior to joining HeadSpin, Butani was the Senior Managing Director and Group Technology Officer for Accenture's Communications, Media and Technology, operating group globally.

''We are excited to welcome Rajeev to the Prodapt Board. Rajeev is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of connected platforms and software,'' Prodapt Chairman and CEO Vedant Jhaver said.

''His expertise will help accelerate our growth and leadership in the connectedness space,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)