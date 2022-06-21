Left Menu

Rajeev Butani joins board of Prodapt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:28 IST
Rajeev Butani joins board of Prodapt
  • Country:
  • India

Global consulting, technology and managed services provider Prodapt, on Tuesday said the CEO and Board Member of HeadSpin, Rajeev Butani has joined its Board of Directors.

HeadSpin is a developer platform enabling companies to enhance their digital experiences.

On taking up the new role, Butani would give the company's expanded focus on connected platform and software.

Prior to joining HeadSpin, Butani was the Senior Managing Director and Group Technology Officer for Accenture's Communications, Media and Technology, operating group globally.

''We are excited to welcome Rajeev to the Prodapt Board. Rajeev is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of connected platforms and software,'' Prodapt Chairman and CEO Vedant Jhaver said.

''His expertise will help accelerate our growth and leadership in the connectedness space,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022