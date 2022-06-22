Fitbit’s new Sleep Profile lets Premium users garner more insight into sleep habits

Fitbit has introduced Sleep Profile, a new feature that allows Premium users to garner more insight into their sleep styles and patterns via their associated sleep animal and discover long-term trends in their habits so they may take steps to improve their sleep.

Fitbit Premium users will receive a monthly sleep analysis where they can see ideal ranges for someone of a similar age and gender, and where they fall within each and focus on improving.

Sleep Profile is initially rolling out in the Fitbit app to Premium users with Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices. Users will receive their first profile during the week of July 4, followed by monthly profiles delivered in the Fitbit app on the 1st of each month.

How does it work?

According to Google, Sleep Profile analyzes your sleep across 10 key metrics, including sleep schedule variability, time before sound sleep and disrupted sleep, calculates trends and compares them to what's typical for your age and gender, so you can act on your long-term sleeping habits.

The new feature makes your sleep data even easier to interpret with fun animal characters. For instance, if your designated Sleep Animal is Giraffe, your sleep tends to be shorter and you are more likely to sleep later and wake up earlier. Similarly, if your sleep animal is a Bear, it means you tend to have a consistent sleep schedule, regularly falling asleep around the same time.

To receive an assessment, you need to wear your Fitbit device to sleep for at least 14 nights per calendar month. Google noted that sleep animals can vary from month to month, and data collected throughout the month will inform the next animal you receive the following month.

"We know our users are motivated to gather even more insight into their sleep, which is why today we're introducing Sleep Profile. This new Fitbit Premium feature offers a new longitudinal analysis of your sleep patterns. It also makes your sleep data even easier to interpret with fun animal characters, so you can take steps to improve your sleep quality and, in turn, your overall health," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.