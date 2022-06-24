Left Menu

BMW launches M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:52 IST
German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched the 'M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition' car priced at Rs 68.9 lakh in India.

Locally produced at BMW Group's Chennai plant, the special edition car is powered by a 2,998 cc petrol engine with a power output of 387 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.4 seconds, BMW India said in a statement.

It comes with a host of features such as virtual assistant, gesture control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with head-up display, parking assistant with rear view camera and reversing assistant, it added.

It is the first special edition to be launched as the company celebrates 50 years of BMW M series sportscars.

BMW had earlier said that it would roll out 10 exclusive models of '50 Jahre M Editions' across the product portfolio as it celebrates the 50th year of its iconic brand, BMW M, this year.

