Left Menu

Noise expects to double revenue to Rs 2,000 cr in FY23

Wearable and hearable device maker Noise expects to more than double its revenue in the current financial year to Rs 2,000 crore, a top official of the company said on Friday. He said that the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 240 per cent and expects to maintain the same level of growth in the current financial year as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:31 IST
Noise expects to double revenue to Rs 2,000 cr in FY23
  • Country:
  • India

Wearable and hearable device maker Noise expects to more than double its revenue in the current financial year to Rs 2,000 crore, a top official of the company said on Friday. Noise co-founder Gaurav Khatri told PTI that the company had recorded revenue of over Rs 850 crore in the financial year 2022.

''We closed last fiscal year at more than Rs 850 crore and hopefully see ourselves achieving the Rs 2,000-crore milestone this fiscal year,'' he said. The company has expanded its product portfolio and forayed into the smart eyewear segment. Early this week, the company launched of eyewear Noise i1 for Rs 5,999 apiece enabled with multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant.

''The product has been launched as an innovation from 'Noise Labs' and is a category creator rather than being a revenue-targeting product. When it comes to the market potential, we are looking at the people who use glasses and sunglasses, and getting even the slightest share of this market segment will be significant for us,'' Khatri said. He said that the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 240 per cent and expects to maintain the same level of growth in the current financial year as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022