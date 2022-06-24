All four Indians miss cut in Korea, Sanghee in lead

All the four Indian golfers in the field this week at Asian Tour's Kolon Korea Open made early exit after missing the cut at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club here on Friday.

While Rahil Gangjee came the closest before missing out by one shot after rounds of 72 and 75, Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-75) and Veer Ahlawat (78-76) also failed to progress beyond the second round. Honey Baisoya, on the other hand, withdrew after scoring 80 in the first round.

Korea's Sanghee Lee added a second-round three-under-par 68 to his opening 69 to take the halfway lead. The Korean is 5-under for the prestigious event, one ahead of his countrymen Taehee Lee (66) and Taehoon Ok (69) and American Jarin Todd (69).

Sanghee Lee has won four times in Korea but admitted that his national Open is the one that he really wants to win the most.

Koreans Junghwan Lee (71), Kyongjun Moon (70), Doyeon Hwang (68), and Hyungjoon Lee (68) are three-under in a tie for fifth.

Korean Bio Kim, lying second in the Order of Merit, was able to improve on his opening 72 with a 69. He is one-under for the tournament and in contention despite an unfortunate bogey on his last hole.

