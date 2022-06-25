Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1806 to Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1806 (KB5014666) to the Release Preview Channel for Insiders on Windows 10. This update includes new Print and Scan features; IP address auditing for incoming WinRM connections in security event 4262 and WinRM event 91 and several bug fixes.

In this build, Microsoft has addressed several issues including the one that prevents the Pashto language from appearing in the language list as well as the one that affects the touchpad area that responds to a right-click (the right-click zone).

Here's the complete changelog: