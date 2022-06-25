AirPods Pro 2 to release, feature heart rate monitoring, hearing aid function

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 to be released soon. According to GSM Arena, a new System-in-Package (SiP) for the H1 chip, which offers adaptive active noise cancelling, is included with the AirPods Pro 2.

Due to "greater integration and better manufacturing techniques," the new SiP offers improved performance and reduced power consumption. Along with additional capabilities like heart rate tracking and a hearing aid mode of operation, the Find My function has been updated. The casing contains an enhanced rapid charging system and a USB-C port.

As you can see, they resemble both the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro in appearance. These blatantly come from the same family. The AirPods Pro 2 stems have the same pressure-sensitive buttons as the first model. Although it's unclear whether temperature tracking will really be offered, the AirPods Pro 2 may also be able to track temperature via the heart rate sensor.

The new casing, which features a microphone and can relay what it hears to the earphone for sound improvement, works in conjunction with the hearing aid function. Additionally, the case has a speaker that may play sounds when the Find My feature is activated, making it easier for you to find the case, as reported by GSM Arena.

A combination of specialized high-amplitude drive units and high dynamic range amplifiers, along with automatically adaptable EQ, spatial audio for head tracking, and audio sharing, are reportedly what we can expect in terms of audio. (ANI)

