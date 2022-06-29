Left Menu

Asus ROG Phone 3 experiences stable Android 12 update

The Asus ROG Phone 3 from 2020 now has a stable finished update to Android 12.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 06:35 IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 experiences stable Android 12 update
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Asus ROG Phone 3 from 2020 now has a stable finished update to Android 12. According to GSM Arena, this was planned to be released in the first half of the year, so the corporation has maintained its promise, if only by a few days. Asus sure took their time on this one; even though Android 13 is almost here, ROG Phone 3 owners are only now getting to experience Android 12 from the previous year. Apparently, this is how gamers live.

The latest build, which has the build number 31.0210.0210.230, was released after a nearly two-month beta testing period, so hopefully, no major flaws remained. The upgrade includes the June 2022 security patch level in addition to everything Google included in the Android 12 release. A new Quick Settings panel and notification tray, a new volume panel, a new widget page design in Launcher, an updated Console look in Armoury Crate, and more are also included.

The Emergency SOS feature of Android 12 has taken the place of Asus Safeguard, the Quick Settings layout option has been eliminated from Display settings, and SIP calling capability has been eliminated from the Phone app, as reported by GSM Arena. The deployment may be phased, as is typical with such updates, so it might take a few days for all ROG Phone 3 devices in the field to get them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022