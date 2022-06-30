HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four
Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play on Thursday Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win Pressure?
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic. "Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon."
1000 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
READ MORE: 'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon
Wimbledon order of play on Thursday Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams
Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war
Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win
Pressure? What pressure? says defiant Raducanu after defeating Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show; U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17 and more
Has COVID affected your sleep? Here’s how viruses can change our sleeping patterns
Ayurveda is holistic science, useful in preventing diseases including COVID-19, says AIIA Director
Chinese capital has reported 327 COVID cases linked to bar - health official
Mexico to begin COVID-19 vaccination of children between 5-11 yrs old