HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face either Petra Kvitova or Ana Bogdan. 1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic. "Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon."

1000 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE: Spaniard Bautista Agut latest to pull out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19

'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia

Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis

Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win Pressure? What pressure? says defiant Raducanu after defeat

Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)