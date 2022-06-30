Left Menu

Digantara's commercial space-based space weather system reaches orbit onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C53

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:57 IST
Digantara's commercial space-based space weather system reaches orbit onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C53
  • Country:
  • India

Digantara, a spacetech startup, building solution for space operations said ''world’s first commercial space-based space weather system'', 'ROBI (ROBust Integrating proton fluence meter)', designed by it was launched onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C53 Mission on on Thursday.

With the launch of the world’s smallest digital space weather sensor for monitoring space weather it has taken a giant leap towards building their space infrastructure for providing a one-stop comprehensive space situational awareness solution, the company said.

This will enable Digantara to include proprietary near real time space weather information to its ground-breaking platform, Space - Mission Assurance Platform aka Space - MAP, it said in a release.

''Just as terrestrial navigation services are essential for the ground logistic sector, serving as an infrastructure layer for companies such as Uber, we can leverage Space - MAPs capabilities towards providing an infrastructure layer for effective space operations'' Anirudh Sharma, CEO of Digantara said.

Noting that space weather is a complex phenomenon that arises from high energy particles, plasma, and electromagnetic waves originating from the sun or the cosmos interacting with the earth’s magnetic field, Digantara said, a major space weather event can have significant repercussions on both space and terrestrial systems.

Such an event can disrupt power grids, impact airline travel and disrupt High Frequency communication systems, Position, Navigation and Timing (GPS) systems leading to interruptions in communication and navigation capabilities here on Earth, it said, according to estimates, a significant space weather event can result in damages of up to USD 3.4 trillion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022