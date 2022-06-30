Left Menu

Samsung Gaming Hub now rolling out to all 2022 Samsung Smart TVs

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:12 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung's new game streaming discovery platform, the Samsung Gaming Hub, is now rolling out to all 2022 Samsung Smart TVs. Announced during CES 2022, the platform lets you discover and play games you love from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, with Amazon Luna to soon join the list.

The Tizen-powered game streaming discovery platform is available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Korea and Brazil. It brings better, faster and more convenient access to all things gaming within Samsung TVs, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series - with no downloads, storage limits, or console required.

You can also use your favourite accessories like Bluetooth headsets and controllers with the Samsung Gaming Hub without the need to purchase new hardware.

Powered by Tizen, Samsung Gaming Hub also integrates music and streaming services to provide access to more entertainment options during gameplay, with an easy connection to Twitch, YouTube and Spotify directly on the Gaming Hub experience menu.

The Samsung Gaming Hub combines Samsung's leadership in streaming technology with our experience in creating the industry's most cutting-edge hardware, removing the barriers to entry so people can just play," said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

