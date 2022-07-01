Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff launches 122 mph fastest serve at Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina are tied for second-fastest serves of the competition so far with 119 mph. The 12th-ranked Gauff exploded onto the global stage at Wimbledon in 2019 when she reached the fourth round of the grass-court major at just 15 years of age.

American Coco Gauff made jaws drop as she launched a 122 mile per hour (mph) rocket across the net in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday, the fastest serve so far in the women's tournament. Facing Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Centre Court, the 18-year-old phenom forced her opponent into a forehand error to close the fifth game of the first set with the power serve.

One of the most fearsome servers in the sport, the 18-year-old Roland-Garros finalist unleashed a 121 mph serve in the prior round against Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina are tied for second-fastest serves of the competition so far with 119 mph.

The 12th-ranked Gauff exploded onto the global stage at Wimbledon in 2019 when she reached the fourth round of the grass-court major at just 15 years of age.

