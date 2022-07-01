HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day five
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1 and move into the fourth round.
Highlights on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1350 WATSON SEES OFF JUVAN
Briton Heather Watson prevailed over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6(6) 6-2 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time. 1345 JABEUR BREEZES INTO ROUND FOUR
Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur produced an impressive display to brush aside unseeded Diane Parry of France 6-2 6-3. READ MORE:
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1 and move into the fourth round. 1007 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)
