Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India surpasses 100 million registered users

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has surpassed 100 million registered users, Krafton, the game developer announced on Saturday. The multiplayer battle royale game was launched in July 2021 in the country.

Commenting on the game's first anniversary, Changhan Kim, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc., said, "BGMI's first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community with a goal of curating gameplay unique to our Indian users."

The game offers several maps, modes, and innumerable in-game collaborations and events to bring the best experience to its players. With India-centric events and content, it has also supported a robust Esports ecosystem in the country. Last year, the South Korean game developer also launched "Game Responsibly" campaign to promote safer and responsible gaming habits and build awareness amongst players to cultivate safer and healthy gaming habits.

This year, BGMI will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of Rs 6 crores while giving players across India a platform to showcase their skills.

"We are extremely thrilled to have reached this landmark in the very first year of BGMI and thank our gamers for this achievement. We have consistently worked towards bringing in localized content, offerings, and understanding the nuances that have driven BGMI to become the preferred game in India. We look forward to bringing new and exciting experiences to the community and supporting holistic growth for the Esports ecosystem in India," said Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON, Inc.

Krafton said that it invested nearly USD 100 million in 2021 to improve India's local video game, Esports, and entertainment startups to build a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem.