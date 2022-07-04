Xiaomi 12 Pro relaunches with Dimensity 9000+ chipset

Xiaomi 12 Pro has been on the market for six months, but the company reintroduced the device with a new chipset on Monday, with a 4nm Dimensity 9000+ from Mediatek. This is the only change Xiaomi has brought to the table as the phone retains its 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging and retains camera and display. As per GSM Arena, the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity has a mighty CPU with one prime Cortex-X2 core at 3.2 GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores and a quartet of Cortex-A510 efficiency units. The GPU is Mali-G710 MC10.

The rear trio remains unchanged with 50 megapixels main camera, 50 megapixels ultra-wide and 50 megapixels 2x telephoto cameras. The phone ships with MIUI 13, based on Android 12. When the Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in December, it was one of the first phones on the market with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now, the Dimensity Edition is the first with Mediatek's new top chip. Unfortunately, the 12 Pro Dimensity Edition of Xiaomi is very unlikely to escape the domestic market.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition comes in two colours: black and blue. Pre-orders start tomorrow, July 5, for 3,999 CNY (USD 600) for the 8/128GB version and 4,499 CNY (USD 670) for the 12/256GB version. (ANI)

