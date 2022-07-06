Left Menu

NASA: Contact lost with spacecraft on way to test moon orbit

NASA said Tuesday it has lost contact with a 32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem.After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, the space agency said it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft called Capstone.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 00:16 IST
NASA: Contact lost with spacecraft on way to test moon orbit
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA said Tuesday it has lost contact with a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem.

After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, the space agency said it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft called Capstone. Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, NASA spokesperson Sarah Frazier said Tuesday.

The spacecraft, which launched from New Zealand on June 28, had spent nearly a week in Earth orbit and had been successfully kick-started on its way to the moon, when contact was lost, Frazier said.

The 55-pound satellite is the size of a microwave oven and will be the first spacecraft to try out this oval orbit, which is where NASA wants to stage its Gateway outpost. Gateway would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface.

The orbit balances the gravities of Earth and the moon and so requires little maneuvering and therefore fuel and allows the satellite — or a space station — to stay in constant contact with Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
2
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022