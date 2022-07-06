Left Menu

Google announces third Asia Pacific GNI Innovation Challenge; applications open until August 23

Updated: 06-07-2022 16:23 IST
Google has announced the third Asia Pacific Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge that aims to help incentivise innovation and spark new thinking in the news industry.

The GNI Innovation Challenges empower news organizations from around the world that pioneer new thinking in online journalism, develop new paths to sustainability and better understand their communities. The 2022 Asia-Pacific Innovation Challenge will select projects that demonstrate new thinking to challenge the status quo and take bold steps towards a more diverse and sustainable future for digital journalism.

The challenge is open to organizations of every size, that aim to produce innovative, original journalism and whose projects focus on innovation towards creating a more sustainable and diverse news ecosystem. Applicants should be based in the Asia Pacific region and have their principal place of business there. The last date to submit the application is August 23 at 11:59 PM SGT.

"News organizations in the Asia Pacific are at the forefront of innovation when it comes to connecting with readers and exploring new business models. We've seen this first-hand, working with partners across the region and heard great ideas for encouraging a more sustainable news industry. We want to help empower news organizations across the APAC region to pioneer new thinking to support quality journalism," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

