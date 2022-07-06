Left Menu

Soccer-DXC to become Man United's sleeve sponsor, manage digital presence

IT and consulting services provider DXC has signed a deal with Manchester United to become the Premier League club's sleeve sponsor, manage its digital presence and use data analytics to deliver a more personalized experience for fans. The DXC logo will be seen on shirt sleeves of the club's home, away and third kit, for men, women and youth teams for the 2022/23 season.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:00 IST
Soccer-DXC to become Man United's sleeve sponsor, manage digital presence

IT and consulting services provider DXC has signed a deal with Manchester United to become the Premier League club's sleeve sponsor, manage its digital presence and use data analytics to deliver a more personalized experience for fans.

The DXC logo will be seen on shirt sleeves of the club's home, away and third kit, for men, women and youth teams for the 2022/23 season. The new kit, which will be launched later this week, will have DXC, Teamviewer and Adidas as principal partners.

Manufacturing company Kohler had been Manchester United's sleeve sponsor since 2018. Apart from the kit sponsorship, DXC will use its tech expertise to manage Manchester United's mobile app, support coaching staff with data analysis, tracking and reporting technologies.

"DXC will also run Manchester United's website and media platforms helping to take the match day experience to the club's 1.1 billion fans and followers around the world," Mark Hughes, Chief Growth Officer at DXC, said in an emailed statement. "In a first step, DXC and United will deliver a new platform that will aggregate data across the club and enable new insights to inform strategic business planning and performance."

The company declined to give financial details of the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022